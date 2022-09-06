Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t like trending on social media

Big Boss 13 fame actor Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t like to be trending on social media as she doesn’t enjoy being just-famous. Rather, she wants to be remembered for her acting skills.

She appreciates how her fans love her and do things for her but Shehnaaz, being recognized for her work is more significant than just being ‘famed’.

Shehnaaz Gill alias Sana is all set to step into Bollywood with superstar Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

With loyal fandom, appearing on trends on micro-blogging site Twitter is no big deal. But, she doesn’t seem so much satisfied with it as revealed in a recent interview.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, she said, “I don’t think trending on Twitter is cool. I appreciate my fans who do so much for me, but till when they will do it? If I will stop working, they will stop too.”

Shehnaaz shared she wants to be remembered for her work just like legendary actors Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“It is one thing to be famous and be a social media star and another thing to be an artist. I want to be an artist. I don’t want to be a social influencer but I want to be someone who can inspire people,” she told the interviewer.

The actor said she realizes the need of sharpening her acting skills. For this, Shehnaaaz said she needs to attend workshops and do practice.