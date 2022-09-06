Sindh binds college students from flood-hit areas to sit exams in their districts

The Sindh Education Department has bound all flood-impacted college students to sit exams in their respective districts, although they have been allowed to resume studies in any college in Karachi.

They can also join colleges in other districts that escaped the floods.

In a directive issued by the director-general (DG) of colleges on Tuesday, leave was granted to the students to study in any college in Sindh in a bid to save their academic year.

However, these students are still bound to appear for examinations from their respective districts.

It is worth noting that most of the educational facilities in the province are currently housing flood survivors and thereby cannot be used for academic purposes.

DG Colleges Muhammad Ali Manjhi said that teachers will continue to impart education in areas that are not marred by the floods.

He also said that orders have been sent to the respective colleges to accommodate students of flood-hit districts.

Previously, in a notification issued on September 1, Fayaz Ahmed Soomro, the deputy secretary for secretary to the government of Sindh, outlined that providing relief to internally displaced persons (IDPs) is as much responsibility of the college community as it is of the government and other philanthropists.

He asked the college teachers to impart online education to students wherever the district administration has established camps for IDPs.

Furthermore, teachers were also directed to formulate a database of flood survivors and institutional inventory and submit it to the local authorities.