No clickbait: Don’t throw away plastic anymore, it can be turned into diamonds

A German team of Scientists has successfully produced nanodiamonds from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic by simulating the extreme environment of exoplanets.

It all began in 2017 when the same researchers created diamonds out of polystyrene (Styrofoam). Using PET polymers, which are typically used in bottles, garments, carpets, and other items, these scientists are back at it five years later, according to a study published on Friday in Science Advances.

These diamonds were made by German researchers using intense rays directed at a thin layer. The development of very sensitive quantum sensors depends more and more on these “nanodiamonds” which also provide prospects for plastic waste recycling.

“So far, diamonds of this kind have mainly been produced by detonating explosives,” says University of Rostock Professor Dominik Kraus in a press statement.

“The nanodiamonds could be custom cut with regard to size or even doping with other atoms,” Kraus says.

The discovery may increase demand for water bottles and other items that frequently end up in the ocean. It also has an indication for planetary research as well, providing new insight into the interiors of Neptune and Uranus.

“The X-ray laser means we have a lab tool that can precisely control the diamonds’ growth.” He explains.

“With the help of laser flashes, they could be manufactured much cleaner in the future.” He added.