See what’s new in Apple Watch Pro

Apple Watch Pro expected design leaked by 91mobiles shows the biggest display on a wearable by Apple, which will be unveiled at the upcoming iPhone launch “Far Out” event.

Apple’s first Pro smartwatch has been the subject of persistent rumors. It’s anticipated to be a rugged smartwatch, and the CAD renderings obtained and posted by 91Mobiles depict a large wearable.

According to a leaked CAD rendering, the Apple Watch Pro would have a third button on the opposite side from the Digital Crown and side button that are now present.

The three holes beneath the new button, which are most likely the speaker vents, can be seen in the CAD pictures.

The price of the new Pro model, which could be at the top of the Apple Watch lineup, is anticipated to be between $900 and $1,000.

On September 7, Apple is anticipated to have an event where the brand-new Apple Watch “Pro” will be unveiled.

The revised Apple Watch SE and new Apple Watch Series 8 will join the new high-end Apple Watch in the lineup.