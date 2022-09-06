US dollar at Rs232 in open market as exchange rate difference with interbank widens

The rupee’s ongoing struggles against the US dollar were prompted by the country’s increasing economic unpredictability. The US dollar exchange rate marked a notable difference of Rs10 between the open market and the interbank market.

In the open market, the value of the greenback rose by Rs6 on Monday and is now at Rs231 — at least Rs11 above the interbank rate.

By contrast, the value of dollars gained by Re1 in the interbank market on Monday.

On Tuesday, the US dollar rose by Rs0.14 in the first trading session to Rs220.

In open market, the US dollar was being traded at 232.

Chairman ECAP Malik Bostan has revealed that the open market is following the black market instead of Interbank, where the dollar has reached to Rs235.

However, the payment rates of LCs and credit cards in interbank market are also different.

According to the chairman of ECAP, the import of onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan has also raised the demand for dollars.