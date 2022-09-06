Rupee continues to slip up against US dollar

The rupee’s ongoing struggles against the US dollar continued on Tuesday after it slipped further in both, the interbank and the open currency markets. However, there were concerns over the yawning gap between the interbank and open markets which widened by Rs10.

The slide has been prompted by the country’s increasing economic unpredictability.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday afternoon, the Rupee lost around 0.70% of its value to close at Rs221.42 in the interbank market.

This was down by Rs1.56 from Rs219.86, at which the rupee had closed in interbank market on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US dollar rose by Rs0.14 in the day’s trading session to Rs220.

Widening gap

In open market, the US dollar was being traded at Rs232 after appreciating by Rs7.

This was around Rs11 over the interbank rate.

ECAP Chairman Malik Bostan has revealed that the open market has resorted to following the black market rates instead of the Interbank, as it was doing previously, where the price of a US dollar has risen to Rs235.

However, the payment rates of letters of credits are also fluctuating in interbank market.

Bostan added that the import of onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan has also led to the increase in demand for US dollars which was impacting the currency markets.