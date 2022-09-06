Armed forces are backed by Pakistani nation, says COAS

As the country celebrates Defense Day, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that September 6 symbolizes the unwavering resolve of the Pakistan Armed Forces backed by the great Pakistani nation to defend the motherland against all odds.

A change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam on Tuesday to commemorate Defence Day. While the top military and political leadership of the country also congratulated the nation on the occasion.

Air force servicemen took charge of the honorary duty to pay tribute to the founder of the country Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the nation reminisces the courageous thwarting of an Indian invasion by Pakistan in 1965.

In total, 60 male and five female air force cadets performed their duties during the ceremony.

Air Vice Marshal Qaiser Janjua was the special guest of the ceremony. He laid wreaths on the Quaid-e-Azam’s grave and recited fatiha.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Vice Marshal Qaiser Janjua said that the war of 1965 challenged our sovereignty and with swift response of the air force, India suffered a terrible defeat on the day.

Pakistan Defense Day reminds us of the extraordinary courage and unparalleled sacrifices of our brave soldiers and citizens to protect our homeland.

Exactly 55 years ago, on this day, the nation and the armed forces stood in unity to quash the nefarious design of the enemy.

COAS

Separately, the chief of army staff (COAS) also wished the nation on the occasion of Defence day.

In a message shared on social media, the COAS said, “6 Sep symbolizes unwavering resolve of Pak Armed Forces backed by great Pak Nation 2 defend the motherland against all odds.”

He also acknowledged the immense sacrifices of nation’s heroes and martyrs that allowed Pakistan to maintain its sovereignty.

Prime minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to the martyrs and ghazis who protected the homeland against Indian aggression.

In a series of tweets, the PM further said that people must summon the spirit of 1965 to grapple with the historic floods and other challenges.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also visited Pakistan Monument at Shakarparian in Islamabad on the occasion of Defence Day.

The PM also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the valiant soldiers of the armed forces.