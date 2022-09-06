Appropriate, inappropriate? Find out why Ushna Shah is under fire “again”

Ushna Shah is a talented Pakistani drama actor who is often criticized by her fans for outfit choices. Recently, the Habs actor came under fire after sharing her pictures from her Austria visit.

Yesterday, Ushna uploaded a video on her Instagram account captioning it, “The face-card never decline”.

In no time, the actor’s pictures started making rounds on social media, and keyboard warriors started trolling her.

The social media users showed their displeasure with the ‘inappropriate’ outfit choice and trolled the Bala actor.

While Ushna’s fans supported her and lauded her with encouraging comments, the other users advised the actress to stop spreading vulgarity and respect her religion.

One of the follower said that they like her but not her dress.

Another user stated that the country is going through a tough time and such people so-called ‘liberals’ still have no shame.

Earlier in March this year, the Bashar Momin actor was criticized for the ‘inappropriate’ dressing at the Kidney center brunch.

The moral police brigade shamed the actor for her choice of dress and passed demeaning remarks for going with the outfit.

In July, while on vacation in Austria, she uploaded a photo on her Instagram account, that too was criticized by the netizens.

Time and again, Ushna has been pointed out for her outfit choices, yet she never fears to wear any dress.