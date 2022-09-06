Flood in Nowshera leaves 250,000 homeless in 53 villages

At least 53 villages were severely battered by floods that hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera district and 250,000 people were rendered homeless, according to a government report on flood damages.

The report said that the deluge destroyed around 9,000 homes and crops on 13,000 acres.

Moreover, 89 educational institute were also destroyed by the high flood in the Kabul River that flows next to Nowshera.

On September 2, the district administration declared at least 36 village councils of Nowshera ‘calamity-hit’. The amount of damaged incurred to the infrastructure is huge and funds are required to expedite relief work in the area.

Life has not yet returned to normalcy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s flood-hit districts of Nowshera and Swat where thousands of families are in dire need to aid.

In Swat, people returned to their ravaged homes that are filled with mud and debris brought by the raging floodwaters of the river.