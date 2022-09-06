WATCH: Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaked ahead of launch

Motorola will release the highly-anticipated Moto Edge 30 Ultra this week but its promotional video has been leaked ahead of the launch.

On September 8, the business will officially introduce new smartphones in India, and the Edge 30 Ultra may be its most upscale model yet.

According to rumors, the gadget will debut as a rebadged Moto X30 Pro from China. Motorola has not formally endorsed any information regarding the latest flagship.

The official Edge 30 Ultra promotional video has been posted by ‘tipper’ Evan Blass, also known by the handle EvLeaks.

The leaked video suggests that the Edge 30 will be equipped with a 200MP primary camera.

Before it is released, let’s look at the Moto Edge 30 Ultra’s features and specifications.

It is anticipated that the Edge 30 Ultra and Moto X30 Pro would use the same hardware. As a result, the gadget will have a 6.73-inch POLED screen with full-HD+ quality.

The monitor will have an in-display fingerprint scanner and support 144Hz refresh rates.

The Edge 30 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage.

The Edge 30 Ultra will have a triple-camera arrangement on the back, according to Blass’s video.

The camera module of the phone is designed in two steps. It has a Samsung HP1 sensor-equipped 200MP primary camera. A 50MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera are reportedly believed to be included in the smartphone.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will house a 4500 mAh battery. 125W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging are all supported.

Additionally, it is stated that it takes 19 minutes to reach 100% full charge.

And last, the Edge 30 Ultra will ship with MyUX, an Android 12-based user interface.