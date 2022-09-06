‘Me, me, me’: All Meghan Markle tells young people at One Young World summit

It was all about “me” for the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle when she made the inauguration speech – addressing gender equality - at the One Young World summit in Manchester.

Delegates from 202 countries and territories were present on the occasion.

This was Meghan Markle’s first speech in the United Kingdom (UK) since Megxit in 2020.

A protester held a placard inscribing Harry and Meghan as’ fake royals’ while others booed as the couple arrived in the hall.

The speech about gender equality turned into a ‘narcissist’ address.

When tallied, the duchess mentioned herself 54 times in the 7-minute address.

Meghan only mentioned one anecdote about a young woman from Eritrea in the first year she joined One Young World in Dublin.

“She had escaped her home country, fleeing with bullets fired above her head. I still remember it so well,” she narrated, adding “I remember my shock, and I also remember her courage, my recognition of how much continues to go on each day with so many turning a blind eye. And yet despite all odds, she like so many still persevered.”

It was certainly the only instance as apart from that, Meghan mentioned herself 54 times during the speech and no anecdotes.

She also spoke about Prince Harry and the ‘life-changing’ impact of becoming a mother to Archie and told the event it was ‘very nice to be back in the UK’.

Listen to her full speech: