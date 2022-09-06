Defense Day, cabinet meets on Imran, Peshawar rally, another cut at Manchhar Lake dyke

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Defence Day

Pakistan is celebrating Defense Day with traditional zeal to commemorate the sacrifices made by Pakistani soliders in defending the country’s borders during the 1965 war.

There will be the change of guard ceremonies at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi and Dr Mohammad Iqbal in Lahore.

Cabinet meets on Imran Khan’s statement

The federal cabinet is holding a key meeting today to discuss Imran Khan’s statement against state institutions.

The statement was condemned on Monday by not only the government leaders but also the spokesperson of the Pakistan military.

Imran holds rally in Peshawar

PTI Chief Imran Khan will hold a rally in Peshawar today (Tuesday) in a series of such events. The former prime minister has earlier held rallies in several Punjab cities.

During his address to the rally, Imran Khan will likely bring up the controversial statement he made at the last rally.

Another cut made at Manchhar Lake

Devastation from the flood continues as large swathes of Sindh remain sumberged in floodwater. In the latest development, authorities have performed another controlled breach at the dyke of the Manchhar Lake to protect Sehwan and other cities, after the cut made two days ago failed to reduce water level.

The lake is at its overtopping point and its water has already reached the outskirts of Sehwan, where the local airport has reportedly been flooded.

Two robbers killed in Karachi

Police shot dead two suspected robbers on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas road during an exchange of fire. A third robber was wounded and arrested.

Two other gunfire exchanges led to two robbers being wounded in Malir Khokhrapar and Mauripur Road areas.