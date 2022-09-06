Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 9am | 6th September 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 9am | 6th September 2022 Sep 06, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 9am | 6th September 2022 Recommended Toddler dies of starvation in Khairpur relief camp as food distribution stops Mehwish Hayat grilled for her obsession with Bollywood Pakistan military strongly reacts to Imran Khan’s statement Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular Pakistani model humiliated during show, leaves set crying Who is Zeeshan Afzal – man shot dead by muggers in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar Zeeshan earned two MBAs from London, then he was killed by Karachi robbers