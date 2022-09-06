Flood-devastation: Sindh livestock department fears two million animals might die

The Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department fears that around two million animals could die by the time devastating floods are over.

The data released on Monday by the livestock department show that the casualties of the livestock in Sindh are increasing day by day.

On 26 August, the department said that 9,802 animals including camels, cows and sheep were killed in the province. The total cost of these animals is estimated to be more than Rs730 million. 12,104 dens and shelters worth Rs5.8 billion were also destroyed in the floods.

The total accumulated losses come to around Rs6.61 billion.

Just two days later on 28 August, the department released fresh data. It puts the count of dead animals at 11,734 worth Rs900 million while 12,344 dens and shelters are worth Rs5.950 billion, taking the total damages to Rs6.85 billion.

The data released by the livestock department on August 31 shows the intensity of damages.

It shows that 20,631 were killed in different areas of the province worth Rs2.70 billion while shelter and damage cost reached Rs6.33 billion rupees. The accumulated damages come to around Rs8.4 billion.

On Monday, Sindh Minister for Livestock Abdul Bari Pitafi held a press conference wherein he said that the number of animals killed in flood-related incidents has reached 80,000 with total damage of Rs270 billion.

When asked about the government increasing the figure of animals killed within days, he replied that the department is still collecting the actual data while other provinces are showing conservative estimates.

The Balochistan government has acknowledged not taking actual data and released the figure of 500,000 animals based on their guess of 2 to 3 percent. The same thing happened in Southern Punjab, where the authorities have released the estimated figure of 200,000, he said, adding that they are now increasing their counting by collecting data on ground.

Sindh, however, has issued actual data since dthe ay one, he claimed. The minister expressed fear that over 2 million animals might die by the time the calamity ends.