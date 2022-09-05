North Waziristan IBOs: Army officer, 4 troops martyred & 5 terrorists including commander killed

An army officer and four soldiers were martyred while five terrorists including commander Tufail were killed during two separate intelligence based operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media wing said late Monday night.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two separate operations were conducted. The first one in Boyya followed by a second one in Mir Ali.

In Boyya, an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists. The soldiers effectively engaged the location of terrorists.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens,” the statement added. “Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.”

In Mir Ali, terrorist commander Tufail remained actively involved in terrorism activities against security forces, preparation of Improvised Explosive Devices and killing of innocent citizens. He was the mastermind behind major terror activities in the area.

The martyred officer was identified as 26-year-old Captain Abdul Wali (resident of Wana/ South Waziristan). Shaheed troops included 45-year-old Naib Subedar Nawaz (resident of Abbottabad), 34-year-old Havaldar Ghulam Ali (resident of Sargodha), 33-year-old Lance Naik Ilyas (resident of Mianwali) and 29-year-old Sepoy Zafar Ullah (also a resident of Mianwali).

“Martyred army men fought gallantly,” the ISPR said, adding that “sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.”

The military’s media wing concluded that Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished.