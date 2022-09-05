Imran’s rant: President distances himself, Asad Umar clarifies

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday distanced himself from former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s statement pertaining to the senior army leadership while party leader Asad Umar also offered a clarification later in the evening.

Alvi, while speaking to journalists at the Peshawar Governor House desisted from commenting on the matter, saying that Imran can offer an explanation on the matter himself.

Whereas in a tweet later, Umar said there was no intention to cause harm to the reputation of the institution or its top tier commanders.

The ex-planning minister stated that Imran has “always fully appreciated the professionalism and sacrifices of the army personnel.”

He added that “the emphasis on upholding the principle of merit is consistent with the desire to protect the professionalism of the force which provides security to the nation.”

Umar also reminded that the context of the statement given by the PTI chief had already been clarified earlier.