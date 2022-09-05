Watch Live
The Queen and her 15 prime ministers

During her reign, England's Queen Elizabeth II had seen many a prime ministers come and go, but few had a lasting impression
AFP Sep 05, 2022
<p>This photo shows Queen Elizabeth walking up the stairs followed by David Cameron, the last British prime minister to last longer than 5 years. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Liz Truss, who won the Conservative party leadership election on Monday, will become the 15th UK prime minister during the reign of head of state Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch will ask Truss to form a government on Tuesday, once Boris Johnson has formally tendered his resignation.

Of the past incumbents, Margaret Thatcher has had the longest stint, lasting 11 years. She was followed by Tony Blair with 10.

Alec Douglas-Home had the shortest stint of around a year.

The past two prime ministers, Theresa May and Boris Johnson both lasted in the hot seat for three years each.

Here is a list of the previous occupants of 10 Downing Street since the queen came to the throne in 1952.

  • Winston Churchill (Conservative, 1951-55)

  • Anthony Eden (Conservative, 1955-57)

  • Harold Macmillan (Conservative, 1957-63)

  • Alec Douglas-Home (Conservative, 1963-64)

  • Harold Wilson (Labour, 1964-70)

  • Edward Heath (Conservative, 1970-74)

  • Harold Wilson (Labour, 1974-76)

  • James Callaghan (Labour, 1976-79)

  • Margaret Thatcher (Conservative, 1979-90)

  • John Major (Conservative, 1990-97)

  • Tony Blair (Labour, 1997-2007)

  • Gordon Brown (Labour, 2007-10)

  • David Cameron (Conservative, 2010-16)

  • Theresa May (Conservative, 2016-19)

  • Boris Johnson (Conservative, 2019-22)

