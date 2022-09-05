The Queen and her 15 prime ministers

Liz Truss, who won the Conservative party leadership election on Monday, will become the 15th UK prime minister during the reign of head of state Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch will ask Truss to form a government on Tuesday, once Boris Johnson has formally tendered his resignation.

Of the past incumbents, Margaret Thatcher has had the longest stint, lasting 11 years. She was followed by Tony Blair with 10.

Alec Douglas-Home had the shortest stint of around a year.

The past two prime ministers, Theresa May and Boris Johnson both lasted in the hot seat for three years each.

Here is a list of the previous occupants of 10 Downing Street since the queen came to the throne in 1952.