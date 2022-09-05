Desist from questioning military’s patriotism, Bilawal tells Imran

Condemning former premier Imran Khan’s statement against the senior army leadership, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to desist from questioning the patriotism of the defence institution and its commanders.

Responding to Imran’s statement against the top military leadership, the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman said the PTI chief has proved time and again to be an unguided missile for the country, its economy, politics and social cohesion.

“Targeting senior officials and handing out certificates of patriotism and traitors for the members of different institutions have been hallmarks of this anarchist,” he stated. “Imran was trying to turn Pakistan into countries like Afghanistan, Libya and Syria by creating chaos and anarchy.”

Bilawal clarified that the patriotic forces of the country won’t allow Imran to succeed in his nefarious designs.

The PPP chairman said armed forces have offered great sacrifices for the defence of this country and the entire country including its people stand behind them in their efforts for the security of nation.