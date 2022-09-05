PTI to go ahead with Peshawar jalsa tomorrow despite flood emergency

Former prime minister Imran Khan has announced to hold a jalsa in Peshawar on Tuesday (tomorrow).

In a video message on Monday evening, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman requested everyone in Peshawar to attend the jalsa.

“I invite the citizens of Peshawar to attend the jalsa tomorrow at Ring Road,” he said, expressing hope that the public will attend it.“

Imran said he will discuss the current situation of the country during the jalsa and apprise the people of what actually is going on.

Earlier, in a tweet, the ex-premier blamed the imported government to take the censorship of media and journalists to fascistic levels.

He termed it unacceptable for media houses to blackout the largest and most popular national political party from the mainstream media.

The armed forces and the coalition government fired a broadside at the PTI chief for his comments about the senior leadership of the military. Imran had stated that former president Asif Zardari and deposed PM Nawaz Sharif were planning to appoint an army chief of their own choice.