‘Enough is Enough’: Imran vows to give ‘proper reply’ to PDM at today’s Peshawar rally

Former prime minister Imran Khan is holding a jalsa in Peshawar on Tuesday (today) despite the flood emergency. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Imran Khan said he would give a ‘proper reply’ to PDM which, he said, has launched propaganda against him.

“I Am following intense propaganda launched by PDM cabal of crooks against me. This stems from their being petrified of PTI’s soaring popularity. Today in Peshawar jalsa I will give [a] proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words to malign me. Enough is enough,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.

The PTI leader drew fire for his comment on the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS).

At a rally in Faisalabad, he claimed that Zardari and Nawaz Sharif wanted to pick their favorite as the COAS because if a patriotic and iron-willed general became the COAS he would question their corruption.

The military condemned Imran Khan’s assertion in a statement issued by the ISPR on Monday. Political leadership also berate Khan for his ‘despicable utterance’ and ‘nefarious agenda’, claiming that the former prime minister was hatching a conspiracy against the armed forces.

Earlier, in a video message Monday evening, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman requested everyone in Peshawar to attend the rally.

“I invite the citizens of Peshawar to attend the jalsa tomorrow at Ring Road,” he said, expressing hope that the public will attend it.“

Imran said he will discuss the current situation of the country during the jalsa and apprise the people of what actually is going on.

Earlier, in a tweet, the ex-premier blamed the imported government to take the censorship of media and journalists to fascistic levels.

He termed it unacceptable for media houses to blackout the largest and most popular national political party from the mainstream media.

The armed forces and the coalition government fired a broadside at the PTI chief for his comments about the senior leadership of the military. Imran had stated that former president Asif Zardari and deposed PM Nawaz Sharif were planning to appoint an army chief of their own choice.