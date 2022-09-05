WATCH: Asia ‘biggest’ fish library in Lahore helping researchers from all over the world

If anyone is interested in researching fish farming and its environmental hazards of it, they can easily fish out all the national or international research from what is Asia’s biggest fish library in Lahore.

There are over 50,000 books on fish farming detailing what’s the best environment for their sanctuary, and all under one roof.

The library administrator said that the medical and internal journals are available and every two or three years the administration updates the library and enriches them with new research.

“We have collected the books after several years of hectic efforts despite the lack of budget that we get from the government development schemes,” he said.

Even researchers coming from outside the country often visit the library.

The administration of the library is committed to digitizing the library as soon as possible.