Asia Cup: Injury update on Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who was ruled out of Super Four clash against India on Sunday due to a side strain, is feeling better as the Men in Green gear up for match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

However, the PCB Medical Team is still monitoring his progress and final decision about Dahani playing the next match will be taken in due course.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who suffered a foot injury during match against India, underwent a precautionary Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) on Monday. The result of Rizwan’s MRI will be received tomorrow, after which the medical team will make a call on his availability for the next match.

Pakistan can get one step closer to the final of the Asia Cup if they win against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

The Men in Green are currently in second place on the points table, with two points, courtesy a win by five wickets against India in their first Super Four match.

Pakistan will play their final Super Four match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday.

The final of the Asia Cup will be played in Dubai on Sunday, September 11.