WATCH: High flood rings alarm bells as 50 villages in Johi inundated

The flood water passing through Sindh’s barrages have been ringing the alarm for the resident of Johi City after a cut was made in the embankment of Manchar Lake.

As many as 50 villages of two union councils of Jahu inundated after a cut was made on Sunday to save Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad town from flooding.

This is scaring the residents of Johi City.

SAMAA TV correspondent Irfanul Haq, who is in Johi, said that the city is completely inundated as he was standing in waist deep water. He said that the flood water from MNV drain has entered the city.

Two days back there was hardly a feet high water as the residents had placed a ring dike to stop the water from entering the city, he said adding that since the cut in Manchar Lake dyke the water level in MNV drain has also risen.

If the floodwater keeps moving towards the city, people fear that the ring dyke might break.

Floodwater has even entered Dadu’s Shehbaz Airport ground.