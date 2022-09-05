Shahid Afridi makes hilarious remark on ‘foolish’ Asif Ali

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has made a hilarious remark about Asif Ali, who played a crucial cameo in the Asia Cup match against India on Sunday in Dubai.

On the third ball of the final over, when Pakistan needed only two runs to win, Asif tried to move across the stumps and flick Arshdeep Singh towards the leg-side, however he missed the yorker by the left-armer and was given out leg-before wicket.

Speaking about Asif’s decision to pick a single, instead of finishing the match with a big shot, Afridi said that it was a foolish move.

“The situation should not have come down to Iftikhar [Ahmed]. I don’t know why foolish Asif Ali tried to take a single. He should have smacked the bowler straight down the ground,” said Afridi.

The flamboyant all-rounder also lauded Pakistan’s mindset during the win against their arch-rivals.

“Pakistan won because of their self-belief. They were confident about chasing the total down and that’s why they won,” he said.

Pakistan won the match by five wickets with Mohammad Nawaz’s all-round performance playing a key role in team’s victory.

The Super Four match on Sunday was the second time India and Pakistan have played against each other in the ongoing Asia Cup. India won the first game and they may meet again in the final on Sunday.