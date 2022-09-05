WATCH: ‘Raw emotions’ as Pakistan team celebrates India win
Pakistan team was ecstatic after defeating India in the Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a behind the scenes video of the Men in Green during the dying moments of the match.
The raw emotions, the reactions and the celebrations 🤗— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2022
🎥 Relive the last over of Pakistan's thrilling five-wicket win over India from the team dressing room 👏🎊#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/xHAePLrDwd
A key partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz set up a thrilling five-wicket win for Pakistan.
Chasing 182 for victory, Pakistan achieved their target with one ball to spare in Dubai after Rizwan hit 71 and the left-handed Nawaz, who was promoted to number four, made 42.
Rizwan was out after his second successive half-century in the 17th over but Khushdil Shah, with his unbeaten 14, and Asif Ali, who made 16 off eight balls, made sure Pakistan got over the line in a tense final over bowled by Arshdeep Singh.
Reprieved after Arshdeep dropped an easy catch at short third man, Asif hit a six and two fours before falling with two balls left, leaving Iftikhar Ahmed to score the remaining two runs.
Earlier, Virat Kohli’s 60 guided India to 181-7 after being put in to bat.
It was the second meeting in the tournament between the arch-rivals, who only play each other in multi-nation events due to political tensions, after India’s group-stage win.