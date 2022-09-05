Reece James signs new long-term deal at Chelsea

Chelsea and England defender Reece James has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2027, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old right-back has made 128 appearances for the Blues after coming through their academy.

“I am over the moon with my new contract and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club,” James told Chelsea’s website.

“I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.

“I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. We have a bright future ahead of us.”

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said: “We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea. He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man.”