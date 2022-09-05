Pakistan military strongly reacts to Imran Khan’s statement

The Pakistan military has strongly reacted to Imran Khan’s statement about the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS).

Military’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement Monday afternoon.

The ISPR said an attempt was made to discredit and undermine the top leadership of the Pakistan Army.

The statement referred to Imran Khan as “Chairman PTI” and a reference to his Faisalabad rally, held Sunday evening.

The following statement was issued.

“Pakistan Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army by Chairman PTI during a political rally at Faisalabad.

“Regrettably, an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day.

“Senior politicians trying to stir controversies on appointment of COAS of Pakistan Army, the procedure for which is well defined in the constitution, is most unfortunate and disappointing.

“Senior leadership of Army has decades long impeccable meritorious service to prove its patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt.

“Politicizing the senior leadership of Pakistan Army and scandalizing the process of selection of COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution.

“Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”