Military largest organized group of middle class: Fawad

PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that the military was the largest organized group of the middle class in Pakistan and that the change in the country could not be introduced using violence.

Fawad addressed a press conference after his leader Imran Khan drew fire from government leaders over his remarks about the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS).

The former information minister claimed that government leaders cannot visit their constituencies without security because the people of the country hated them.

Chaudhry also claimed that Nawaz Sharif and his sons were British nationals and that Hamza Shahbaz Sharif had not returned to Pakistan after leaving for London last month when his election as Punjab chief minister was annulled by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

These people come to Pakistan only to rule the country, he said.

Contrary to Fawad Chaudhry’s claims, Hamza Shahbaz returned to Pakistan last week.

Fawad also claimed that the current government took power following an international regime change conspiracy and it did not represent the people.

He was referring to the vote of no-confidence which led to Imran Khan being removed as prime minister.

Ruling coalition wants state institutions to disqualify Imran Khan — Fawad

The PTI leader said that the ruling coalition now wanted the state institutions to disqualify Imran Khan for holding public office.

He said that change could not be introduced in Pakistan through violence (fassad) and that the PTI will bring about change in an organized way.

Fawad also said that government leaders were acting as patriots since Monday morning but one must not forget what views they held about the Pakistan Army.

What was the Dawn Leaks? he asked.

Fawad said that the PTI had a ‘natural coordination’ with the military.