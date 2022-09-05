With pastures ruined by floods, nomads quit Swat’s Kalam

Incessant monsoon rains and floods have not only affected human life but also caused extensive damage to the livestock in the country.

As a result of recent floods in Swat, thousands of people have been displaced and their property was damaged. Their livestock were also killed.

With pastures ruined by floods, nomads of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who every winter leave their homes in high mountains in search of fodder for their animals, have started moving from Kalam to Khwazakhela.

For them, winter has arrived early.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, a shepherd said the upper parts of Swat Valley have badly been hit by floods so they decided to move plain areas for their own and their animals’ sake.

Many of these shepherds are staying with their animals along the bank of the Swat River.