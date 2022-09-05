WATCH: Google Pixel 7 Pro video leaked

The larger, more expensive Pixel 7 Pro has now made its first in-person appearance in a leaked unboxing video published by a retail store in Bangladesh. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are anticipated to go on sale next month.

The video shows the smartphone to be black and have Google’s “G” logo imprinted on its rear. Only the bootloader screen was visible on the phones.

This is the second internet appearance of Google’s impending flagship device; the first was an early hands-on video published by a YouTuber.

The Google smartphone prototypes for both models were teased online earlier this year by the YouTube channel “Unbox Therapy.” The YouTuber disclosed some hardware details and aesthetic elements of the two Google smartphones.

At Google I/O 2022, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling, the Google Pixel 7, were unveiled. In terms of design and appearance, they will resemble the current flagships, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Similar packaging to that used with the Pixel 6 series of devices is present in the box. The “Welcome to your Pixel” splash screen appears as soon as the device starts up.