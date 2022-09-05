Babar Azam achieves unique feat after India win

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam has achieved a unique feat after win against India during the Asia Cup on Sunday.

With the five-wicket win, Azam became the first Pakistan captain to defeat India in two multi-national T20 tournaments.

His first win as captain against the Men in Blue was during last year’s T20 World Cup, when Pakistan cruised to victory by 10 wickets.

Both the wins came at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mohammad Rizwan hit an attacking 71 as Pakistan beat India by five wickets in a last-over Super Four thriller.

Chasing 182 for victory, Pakistan achieved their target with one ball to spare in Dubai thanks to a key 73-run stand between Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz (42).

Rizwan was out after his second successive half-century in the 17th over but Khushdil Shah, with his unbeaten 14, and Asif Ali, who made 16 off eight balls, made sure Pakistan got over the line against Arshdeep Singh.

Reprieved after Arshdeep dropped an easy catch at short third man, Asif hit a six and two fours before falling with two balls left, leaving Iftikhar Ahmed to knock off the remaining two runs.