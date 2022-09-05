Wasim Jr was eager to participate in Asia Cup clash against India

Pakistan’s injured pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr says that he was eager to participate in the Asia Cup clash against India on Sunday.

Pakistan defeated India by five wickets after a thrilling Super Four match in Dubai, with all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz playing a key role in the Men in Green’s victory.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV after the match, Wasim was “happy” to see Pakistan beat India.

“I really enjoyed Mohammad Nawaz’s batting. I was sure that he will do well,” added Wasim. “Rizwan bhai also played really well.”

Wasim also stated that Pakistan team is clicking at the right time and now they have “momentum on their side”.

The right-armer was also confident about recovering from injury soon. “I wanted to play the match but, unfortunately, I got injured. I will make a comeback in the side soon,” he concluded.

It must be noted that Wasim had been ruled out of the Asia Cup, before the tournament began, due to a side strain.

Wasim complained of back pain and his MRI report was also not satisfactory.