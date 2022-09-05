Jabeur into maiden US Open quarter-final

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur made the US Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 win over Veronika Kudermetova.

Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur, the fifth seed, will face unseeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who ended the career of Serena Williams in the third round, for a place in the semi-finals.

“It was a very difficult match,” Jabeur said in her on-court interview.

“As you can see, at the beginning she was 5-2 up and it’s very tough to play her, very frustrating for me, but I had to accept it and keep building. In the end, everything clicked together.

“Hopefully, I can continue to play this way against Ajla.”

Tomljanovic defeated Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova to reach her maiden quarter-final at the hardcourt Grand Slam in New York.

“Ajla plays really well and I know it’s going to be a physical match. She’s going to hit really hard, so I have to be ready physically,” Jabeur concluded.