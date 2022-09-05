Eight dead in Kabul blast claimed by Islamic State

A bomb blast in Kabul killed at least 8 people and wounded 18 others.

The Islamic State (IS) militant group claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing, which took place near the Russian embassy.

“The explosion happened in a crowded place,” police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

Russia’s state RIA Novosti agency reported one diplomat and one security guard were injured in the incident, which occurred near a long line of Afghans waiting to receive visas to Russia, Radio Free Europe reported.

Explosives were placed in a vegetable cart and the blast resulted in the wounding and killing of more than 50 people, including women and children, international news agencies quoted an unnamed senior Taliban official as saying.

Videos posted on social media purportedly of the blast site showed men rushing to help the injured after the incident.

The explosion comes only days after a blast at one of western Afghanistan’s biggest mosques killed at least 18 people.