Virat Kohli all praise for Pakistan team despite Asia Cup loss

Star Indian batter and former captain Virat Kohli has lauded the Pakistan team after losing to the arch-rivals in the Asia Cup Super Four clash on Sunday.

While speaking during the press conference after the match, Kohli said that there is “mutual respect” between both teams.

“It’s always nice to meet him [Babar Azam] and also the other guys [from Pakistan]. They are all very friendly and get along nicely with all of us. There is mutual respect between both teams,” said Kohli.

“I have realised that it was there to be seen last year as well [during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup]. We are very competitive on the field but very respectful,” he added.

Kohli also heaped praise on Pakistan skipper and prolific batter Babar Azam.

“Babar is a very nice guy. I have always had good conversations with him. I am not sure about kinship since he is much younger to me, but there is respect. There is always respect,” he said.

Mohammad Rizwan hit an attacking 71 as Pakistan beat India by five wickets in a last-over Super Four thriller.

Chasing 182 for victory, Pakistan achieved their target with one ball to spare in Dubai thanks to a key 73-run stand between Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz (42).

Rizwan was out after his second successive half-century in the 17th over but Khushdil Shah, with his unbeaten 14, and Asif Ali, who made 16 off eight balls, made sure Pakistan got over the line against Arshdeep Singh.

Reprieved after Arshdeep dropped an easy catch at short third man, Asif hit a six and two fours before falling with two balls left, leaving Iftikhar Ahmed to knock off the remaining two runs.