Dont judge at all: Aima Baig drops dance video

Pakistani singer Aima Baig disclosed dance moves as she shared a video of rehearsal along with the choreographer, urging people to not judge her.

The budding artist left her fans and critics surprised as she dropped the new video.

“Also, dont judge our halatain here, since we both were really aanjoyyying the Karachi garmi at its peak. Or maybe dont judge at all,” Aima wrote in the post she attached clip of her dance moves.

The dance moves that Aima shared were learned in less than an hour.

“These are some of the moves me and taha learned in like less than an hour, and the credit goes to this guy hyping us both behind saying “yasss sir” in this video,” the caption of her post read.

At the outset of her post, she wrote, “There are still few days left for the entire song to release, but i thought why not share the hook of the song so it’ll be more fun, watching and listening to the whole track once its OUT on 9th sep.”