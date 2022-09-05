Kamaal R. Khan - KRK - arrested in molestation case, again

Kamaal R. Khan, famously known as KRK, has been arrested for the second time this week. On September 3, he was arrested for a 2021 molestation case filed against him by a fitness trainer.

The actor-critic has been placed in judicial custody for 14 days after Mumbai police detained him under the accusation of “demanding sexual favors and grabbing the complainant’s hand.”

On Sunday, ANI tweeted, “Kamaal Rashid Khan arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favors & holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019.”

The alleged incident occurred in 2019, but the victim approached police in 2021.

The complaint said, “I was terrified of KRK’s connections in the industry and, as a result, had not approached the police soon after the incident.”

According to reports, the complainant told police that she met KRK in 2017 at a party.

She added that the Deshdrohi actor and producer promised her that he will cast her alongside Emraan Hashmi in a lead role.

The report further includes, “The complainant had visited his bungalow in January 2019 and asked her for sexual favors.”

Previously, on August 30, KRK was arrested at Mumbai airport after posting derogatory tweets on the deceased Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in 2020 which were later removed.