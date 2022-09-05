Five times BTS members shared their past love lives

The BTS members RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga have admitted in the past that their busy lifestyles prevent them from dating.

They said that their lifestyles were different from other people so much so that they don’t even get time to meet their family members.

However, the K-Pop heartthrobs had heartaches too which they have revealed on different occasions.

RM and his high school girlfriend

During an episode of Problematic Men, BTS member RM shed light on the breakup with his high school girlfriend.

RM shared his girlfriend had a lot of guy friends, and he had a problem with it then.

The matter became an apple of discord between the two, and they had frequent arguments.

This faded RM’s feelings for his girlfriend, and they broke up.

Jimin: One-sided love

During an episode of Rookie King, Jimin revealed that he was in one-sided love.

The blush on his face was conspicuous whenever he saw his crush and his heart would go crazy.

J-Hope on his past girlfriend

The past relationship experience for J-Hope was bitter as his girlfriend left him for another man.

V on his one-sided love

Like Jimin, V was in unrequited love too. But, he did not gather the courage to confess to the girl over the phone call.

Suga’s letter to his ex-girlfriend

When BTS member Suga was in middle school, he sent a letter regarding his girlfriend to a local radio host.

The translation of the letter read, “Recalling my past love… I’m embarrassed that I’m writing a letter to a radio that I’ve always listened to. Our Korean language teacher asked us to write a letter that could be sent to a radio.”

In the letter, Suga mentioned how he was able to muster up the courage to confess to this girl.

“I’m embarrassed to say, but I liked a girl last year in my 2nd year of middle school.”

“Since I’m very shy, I wasn’t able to talk to her, so we stayed friends.”

“I became greedier as we got closer. I didn’t want to stay a friend, so I confessed my feelings.”

“But she said yes when I confessed I liked her.”

However, Suga also revealed that they ended up breaking up due to his shyness.

“We ended up dating but that’s when the problems started. Because I was so shy, I couldn’t act naturally with her now that she was my girlfriend.”

I didn’t pay attention to her and compared to how our relationship was when we were just friends, there was a clear difference. Our relationship became awkward more than anything.“

“We didn’t date that long and due to all these problems she said let’s just be friends and broke off the relationship. When I heard those words I felt like a side of my chest was hollow. I felt deserted.”

He concluded the letter by apologizing to his ex-girlfriend and thanking her for the memories.