High flood at Kotri inundates several villages as displaced people forced to live on roadsides

While water levels have returned to low to medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages in Sindh, the Kotri Barrage was still in high flood on Monday with floodwater inundating several villages in Kaccha areas in Kotri and Hyderabad.

In Dadu’s Khairpur Nathan Shah, flood survivors are living on the roadsides.

In Sehwan, the Manchhar Lake was still at the point of overtopping even after the authorities made a cut at the dyke after evacuating 125,000 people. They were preparing to introduce more cuts and more evacuations on Monday.

Sindh’s Dadu and Kambar Shahdadpur districts — located on the right band of the Indus River — have seen large-scale devastation and large swathes of land remain submerged in the two districts. On the left side of the river, the Sanghar district also remains flooded.

The Flood Forecasting Division data showed on Monday that a massive flood deluge had already passed the Guddu Barrage, where water flow had dropped to 312,175 cusecs by noon, categorized as the low flood.

At Sukkur Barrage the water level was reported at 498,880 cusecs and categorized as a medium flood.

Villages flooded near Hyderabad

However, Kotri Barrage was still in high flood at 599,887 cusecs and the water level was expected to rise by next week as the current peak of 389,000 cusecs at Guddu Barrage was to be received at Kotri after a gap of at least a week given time-lag of water travel between three barrages.

SAMAA TV reported that water flooded many areas of Kotri and Hyderabad. In Kotri’s Khanpur several families were marooned.

The water level increased after authorities performed a controlled breach at Manchhar Lake and cut its dyke to protect Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad on Sunday.

Juhi on brink

The Juhi tehsil in Dadu district has been inundated as the water level in MNV Drain is surging.

Efforts were made to save Juhi tehsil through Ring embankments but to no avail.

The fear among people keeps ticking up as the water has left their properties submerged and the level could rise.

The breach in the dyke could exacerbate the situation and the entire tehsil could be flooded.

Palm leaf boats

Dadu’s tehsil Khairpur Nathan Shah was still marooned by floodwater on Monday.

People who migrated out of Khairpur Nathan Shah complained that they did not receive any aid from the government and they are living on the roadside.

In Sanghar, water could not be drained from different areas due to which aid workers were unable to reach the people still living in flood-hit villages.

However, in many areas of Khairpur at least 8 feet of water was still standing.

People are making boats from palm leaves so they could travel using them while hundreds of villages in Kacha are still underwater.