Less than a minute: AI can detect Covid-19 in people’s voices; accurately

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) application that can listen for coronavirus in your voice has been created, a researcher revealed on Monday at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

“The promising results suggest that simple voice recordings and fine-tuned AI algorithms can achieve high precision in determining which patients have Covid-19 infection,” said Wafaa Aljbawi, a researcher at the Institute of Data Science, Maastricht University, Netherlands.

Scientist claims that the AI-powered technology is more precise and user-friendly than a lateral flow test.

The smartphone app flags positive cases in less than a minute and correctly predicts positive cases 89% of the time and negative cases 83% of the time.

Contrarily, lateral flow tests’ accuracy varies greatly depending on the brand, and nose and throat swabs are less effective at detecting asymptomatic infectious individuals.

“Moreover, they enable remote, virtual testing and have a turnaround time of less than a minute. They could be used, for example, at the entry points for large gatherings, enabling rapid screening of the population,” she added.

The AI COVID app was unveiled Monday at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain.