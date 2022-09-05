Kartik Aaryan joins Aashqui franchise

Kartik Aryan, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 is all set to star in the third installment of Aashiqui franchise. The Bollywood star, today, took to his social media to make an official announcement of the film for his fans.

Sharing a picture with Anurag Kashiya, Bhushan Kumar, Mahesh Bhatt and Pritam Chakraborty, he captioned it Team A.

The third movie of the Aashiqui franchise will be directed by Anurag Basu. The movie is said to be produced by Vishesh Films and T-Series.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor shared the first look of the movie and wrote, “This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da”.

In an interview with Variety, Kartik Aaryan said, “The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching, and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true.”

“I feel privileged yet grateful for collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

While talking about the actor, Anurag Basu in an interview said, “It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit, and determination towards his work, and I’m truly looking forward to this one.”

On the work front, apart from this, the actor will be next seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and Satya Prem ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. He will also star in Freddy and Captain India.