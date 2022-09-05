WATCH: Teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming film is out

Bollywood star Salman Khan unveiled the title of his new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with a teaser on Monday.

The teaser was shared by Salman Khan on his Instagram with the caption, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

Salman Khan Films – the production house he owns – also shared the same clip.

Almost a minute-long teaser introduces Salman Khan’s character in the action entertainer long-awaited by his fans.

Watch it here:

The fans of the Bollywood star expressed their excitement in the comments on the video on different social platforms.

Salman Khan completed 34 years in Bollywood on August 26. To thank his fans for the love they have displayed for him over the years, Salman Khan shared a small glimpse of his upcoming movie.