Pakistan sees fresh rain spell, low-lying areas inundated

A new rain spell has started lashing northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other areas. Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, and other Punjab cities as well as the federal capital of Islamabad received a downpour Sunday night. Several low-lying were inundated.

Heavy showers were received in Islamabad and other surrounding areas which reduced the heat intensity while some low-lying areas have been inundated in Rawalpindi.

Apart from this, Bhimbar, Azad Kashmir also received showers while intermittent rain continues in Gujarat.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the highest rainfall was recorded in Abbottabad’s Kakul 92mm, Sialkot 47mm, Rawalpindi 46mm, Gujrat 37mm, and Buner 34mm in the past 24 hours.

The rain spell will likely continue for the next 24 hours, according to the Met Office.

Earlier, the Met Office had forecast a new spell of rain from September 4 across the country and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy to extremely showers in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir upper Punjab and Gilgit