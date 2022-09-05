Mehwish Hayat calls out Bollywood for “deafening silence” on Pakistan flood

Ms Marvel actor Mehwish Hayat expressed her dismay at Bollywood stars for being utterly silent on the recent floods in Pakistan. She has appealed to Bollywood to rise above politics and care about their fans in Pakistan.

Responding to a tweet, by Haroon Rashid, calling out the Bollywood celebs for not raising voice to support the people affected by floods in Pakistan, she said, “Suffering knows no nationality, race, or religion’ no better time for them to show us that they can rise above nationalist politics and care about their fans in Pakistan”.

While other international celebrities like Bella Hadid and Ertugrul famed Engin Altan have come forward in support of flood victims, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor has shared she is disappointed by Bollywood celebrities for their lack of support at a time when Pakistan is facing devastating floods.

PHOTO: BELLA HADID/ INSTAGRAM

PHOTO: ENGIN AltanALTAN/INSTAGRAM

Mehwish, the global ambassador of Penny Appeal, is working very closely with the organization to aid the flood victims in Pakistan.

She recently appeared on Sky News and BBC to appeal for donations for the people impacted by floods.

The actor said, “In any way that people can help, starting from the medical aid, water, sustainable food, shelter, as they need to be in safe places and places to sleep.”

She further added that the livelihood is gone and the flood affectees will have to restart their lives from scratch.

Pakistan is in a state of national emergency with one third of the country being submerged in floods, over 1,200 people dead and 12,000 injured and tens of millions have lost their homes