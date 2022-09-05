To credit, not to credit? Fawad Chaudhry ‘spins’ his comments as Pakistan beat India

After Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 thriller on Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry had nothing better to counter his comments he made when the national team lost the match in group stage, so he spun them.

So, Fawad Chaudhry maintained that Pakistan’s victory in the game was because of the PTI rally in Faisalabad – that was underway simultaneously during the match – when he was asked the reason behind the win under the same government he had blamed for the defeat.

Notably, when the green shirts lost to India in the group contest, Fawad blamed the ‘imported government’ saying that the team was not responsible for the loss but the government was ‘inauspicious’.

However, the tables turned last night when Pakistan defeated arch-rival in the second face-off in the Asia Cup 2022.

And to Fawad’s chagrin, it happened under the ‘imported government’ which he had termed ill-omened.

When the same was pointed out, the PTI leader spun his comments and credited his party’s Faisalabad jalsa for Pakistan’s victory.

PML-N jumps bandwagon

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) also capitalized on the performance by all-rounder Muhammad Nawaz as party’s slogan that only Nawaz [alluding to the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif] can rescue Pakistan from crucial situation echoed on social media.