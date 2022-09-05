Shehbaz, Zardari, PDM call out Imran for ‘despicable utterances’ and ‘nefarious agenda’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and others called out PTI Chief Imran Khan for what Shehbaz called “Imran Niazi’s despicable utterances to malign institutions.”

The prime minister said that Imran Khan’s “nefarious agenda is clearly to disrupt & undermine Pakistan.”

The strong response from political leaders came a day after Imran Khan — addressing a rally in Faisalabad — said that Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were trying their level best to nominate “their” army chief, who will be a personal favorite.

Imran also said that if a powerful and patriotic general became the chief of army staff (COAS) he would question Zardari and Nawaz about their corruption.

Besides politicians, the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah was also irked by Imran Khan’s controversial statement. He advised the PTI chief to not to create problems for himself.

The current COAS General Bajwa is set to retire in November this year and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint his successor.

Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reacted to Khan’s statement in a tweet on Monday.

“Imran Niazi’s despicable utterances to malign institutions are touching new levels every day. He is now indulging in direct mud-slinging & poisonous allegations against Armed Forces & its leadership. His nefarious agenda is clearly to disrupt & undermine Pakistan,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Asif Ali Zardari

PPP’s media cell published a statement from Asif Ali Zardari to Twitter.

The former president said that Imran Khan had revealed his true nature.

“Everyone is seeing who is the troublemaker. Today, everyone knows [who is the] man and the beast.

“This man is has signed up to weaken the country, but we won’t let that happen as long as we live,” he said vowing that the government won’t let the state institutions and generals fall prey to Imran’s “lust”.

Every one of our soldiers from a sepoy to a general is a patriot, he said.

PDM

PDM Spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said that Imran Khan was bent on destroying Pakistan Army on the foreign agenda.

So the next COAS will not be a patriot if he is not Imran Khan’s personal favorite? asked Hamdullah addressing a press conference.

Who has allowed Niazi to distribute certification of patriotism? he said.

Hamdullah said that Imran Khan’s statement was another conspiracy to divide the Pakistan Army.

Chaudhry Shujaat

Khan also drew condemnation from PMLQ Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who said that from sepoys to generals everyone in the Pakistan military was a patriot and that no one needed a certificate of patriotism.

The nation will not allow anyone to embroil the military in politics at their public rallies, he said in a video statement.