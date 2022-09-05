Trucks carrying flood relief goods looted in Punjab

People have generously donated to the flood victims but some heartless elements are robbing relief aid trucks.

In south Punjab’s Rajanpur district, police have registered at least 14 cases and arrested 60 people after raiding multiple locations.

The police said all 60 suspects were arrested with the help of CCTV footage. They chased the trucks on motorcycles before looting them.

Earlier, speaking to SAMAA TV, the flood survivors in Rajanpur complained about the apathy of the government towards them.

“No one has come here to deliver relief package to us despite several claims by the government that aid is being disbursed among the needy persons,” a flood victim protested.

Another woman said that the floods destroyed everything in its way, “Houses collapsed, animals have swept away and here we are helplessly sitting on the side of the road fending for ourselves and cooking whatever is available.”

She requested the authorities to send help as soon as possible as conditions take a turn for the worse.