Islamabad high court issues notices on Shahbaz Gill’s bail petition

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to respondents on a bail petition filed by PTI leader Shehbaz Gill, who was arrested on August 9 under sedition charges.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition on Monday and issued notices to Islamabad’s Kohisar Police Station SHO and City Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza.

The PTI leader has sought post-arrest bail saying that he was subjected to torture.

The petitioner said he was arrested on August 9 and underwent a medical examination on August 17.

Adiala Jail officials and PIMS medical board confirmed that Gill was subjected to torture, the petition said adding that Gill must be released from prison until the courts give a final judgment in the sedition case.

Shehbaz Gill was arrested after he allegedly inciting personnel of the armed forces to mutiny against their commander in a phone-in conversation on a private-run TV.

Lower courts rejected his bail plea.

A satellite phone and other items were recovered from his room at Parliament Lodges during the course of interrogation.

The PTI has filed a separate petition before the Supreme Court of Pakistan urging top court to declare all the investigations carried out so far as null and void and against the law.