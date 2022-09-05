Pakistani model humiliated during show, leaves set crying

Pakistani actor and model Azekah Daniel had to walk out from a comedy show with teary eyes as the host apparently crossed the thin line between humor and humiliation.

Taking to her Twitter account, she narrated the story of a comedy show where she was invited as a guest.

But, it did not go well as she had to leave the set with teary eyes.

Azekah - without naming the show - said in the tweet, “So today I walked out of a show because some comedians clearly don’t understand the difference between humor or degrading someone.”

“Tears rolled down as I left the set full of people. Jokes are meant to be funny not hurt someone’s feelings,” She bittered.

The social media users commiserated with the model saying nobody had the right to belittle anyone.