Flood catastrophe continues, death toll rises over 1300

The nationwide floods continue claiming more lives as the total death count reached 1,314 with 24 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA issued on Monday a 24-hour situation that accounted for overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

The authority said that 1,314 have died since June 14, including 585 men, 262 women, and 458 children while at least 12,703 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

At least 7,50,405 cattle were also washed away in the flood.

Sindh

Across Sindh, 19 people perished including 13 man, 2 women, and 4 children in the past 24 hours, according to NDMA.

Massive floods that earlier wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab are now devastating Sindh’s districts and pose a threat to major towns and urban centers.

In a controlled breach exercise authorities made a cut in the dyke of Manchhar Lake — the largest natural freshwater lake in Pakistan ––to save Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad town from flooding.

The lake was on the point of overtopping and posed risked to the historic town of Sehwan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three people were killed due to roof collapse and flash floods in various districts including one man in Tank, and two women in DI Khan while eight have been injured.

However, N-95 Madyan highway was blocked between Behrain - Ashrait and Laikot and Kalam due to debris. N-50 road is open for traffic except for the breached section of Sagu bridge.

Preparation of approaches on both sides of the Sagu bridge is in process

Punjab

In Punjab, one death was reported while 107 people were left injured in the past 24 hours, including 58 men, 41 women, and 8 children.

Meanwhile, people have generously donated for the flood victims but some heartless elements are robbing relief aid trucks.

In south Punjab’s Rajanpur district, police have registered at least 14 cases and arrested 60 people after raiding multiple locations.

Balochistan

A child’s death was reported in Balochistan. The rescue operation is still underway.

National highways are still closed in different areas due to which a crisis of self-destruction of flour and goods has arisen in various districts of the province including Quetta.

Moreover, 15 joint survey teams of NDMA had reached respective locations in Quetta along with a provincial coordination team, for joint survey and damage assessment in flood-affected areas including Pishin, Loralai, Dukki, Jaffarabad, Sohbatpur, Nasirabad, Kohlu, Barkhan and Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, Gawadar and Khuzdar.